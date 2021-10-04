Breeders’ Cup Turf defence is ‘distinct possibility’ for Tarnawa

Tarnawa may defend her Breeders’ Cup Turf crown after she went so close to adding the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe to her brilliant record.

Connections will give the Dermot Weld-trained mare time to recover from her exertions as a three-quarter-length runner-up at ParisLongchamp on Sunday before any decisions are made.

Tarnawa put in a strong challenge in the final furlong but could not quite hold German raider Torquator Tasso, who passed her close home to spring a huge shock and claim the coveted spoils.

“Tarnawa is tired, but you’d have to be so proud of the effort she has put in,” said Kris Weld, assistant to his father.

“She was in the form of her life, we knew that, and she represented us so well.

“Torquator Tasso’s form was very good and was there for all to see. He wasn’t running just because it was the Arc, and it was a very good renewal of the race.

“We’ll see how she comes out of the race, and the Breeders’ Cup is a distinct possibility, having won it last year. We’ll take it one day at a time, and there is no talk about next year yet.”

Tarnawa was queen of Keeneland last November when she beat Magical by a length to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf and complete a hat-trick of Group One successes to go through 2020 unbeaten in four races.

The daughter of Shamardal made a belated reappearance when winning the Group Three Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown in August, followed by a narrow defeat to St Mark’s Basilica in the Irish Champion Stakes over the same course last month.