Breege bags deserved success in Princess Elizabeth

Breege ended a frustrating run of near-misses when hanging on bravely to claim victory in the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom.

The John and Sean Quinn-trained filly had been placed seven times since making a winning debut just over two years ago.

However, she enjoyed her day in the sun after Jason Hart pushed her to the front halfway down the home straight and the 5-1 chance foiled a gamble on runner-up Chic Colombine when getting the nod by a neck in a bunched finish.

There was more Epsom frustration for 13-8 favourite Running Lion, who had to be withdrawn from last year’s Oaks following a stalls incident and was one of several runners to encounter traffic problems in a messy contest here.

Quinn said: “She’s a filly that was running at the highest level last year, she was placed at Royal Ascot and just touched off in the Whispering Angel at Glorious Goodwood.

“She ran well all last year and ran really well on her comeback this season at Goodwood, beaten two short heads, but people have started suggesting she didn’t want to win.

“We didn’t think that, we thought she was just unlucky and today she gritted it out. She really battled and she’s got her head in front again.

“It’s wonderful to win a race named after the late Queen at this wonderful track.

“As long as she is OK she will run in the Group Two fillies’ race at Royal Ascot, the Duke of Cambridge, all being well.

“You couldn’t say she didn’t deserve this so we’re delighted.”

Of Chic Colombine, trainer George Boughey said: “I was delighted with her and it was what I expected, she was very unlucky and William (Buick) said he just couldn’t get the gap.

“She’s a filly who did very well through the spring and the performance didn’t surprise me. She’s highly touted, we thought she would get the job done and she nearly did.

“The Coronation Stakes is on the cards for her. She won’t want fast ground and conditions today were perfect for her – we know she handles very soft ground.”

In third was Royal Dress, whose trainer James Tate said: “I’m proud of the filly and she came here in great nick.

“I thought she had come on since the Listed race she won at Goodwood. She beat Breege in that race at Goodwood and I do feel with a clear run she would have won again today.”