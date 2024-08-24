Breege springs 33-1 surprise in City of York

John and Sean Quinn’s admirable filly Breege ran out a shock 33-1 winner of the Sky Bet City of York Stakes.

With dual victor Kinross taken out on Saturday morning due to unsuitable ground, a quality field of seven went to post for the seven-furlong Group Two, but that number was further reduced after second-favourite Lake Forest reared in the stalls and had to be withdrawn.

His defection appeared to present Lockinge and Lennox Stakes winner Audience with a gilt-edged opportunity to claim another big-race victory, but the race did not go to script.

Just as he did at Goodwood last month, the 4-7 market leader took a lead off Art Power for much of the way, but this time he was unable to kick clear of his rivals.

Instead, Colin Keane produced Breege to lead inside the final furlong and she stuck to her guns to claim the lion’s share of the £500,000 prize fund by a length and a half from Vafortino.

Shouldvebeenaring was just a head further behind in third, with Audience unable to pick up and having to make do with a slightly disappointing fourth place.

Keane said: “Beforehand we were basically riding to be third and trying to pick up as much prize-money as possible. I thought it would unfold as it did, with Art Power going along and there would be plenty of pace. I thought we’d pick up as much as we could and we got the lot!

“He (Lake Forest) was next door to us and she didn’t bat an eyelid when he nearly came over on top of us, so she obviously has a very good mind. It was a true-run race and when she got between them, she really came alive and quickened away well.”

Sean Quinn, who trains Breege in partnership with his father, revealed the success was not a total surprise to the camp.

He said: “We worked her on Monday morning and she worked particularly well, John said that was the best he’s ever seen her work. This probably wasn’t the plan at that stage, but he said we’ll take her down the road as there’s a heap of money on offer and we’re going to try to get as much of it as we can.

“She was our first Group winner since we joined the licence (when winning the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom in June) and to do that today is pretty special. She’s very important to the yard and it’s important to be competitive on the big days.

“Colin has had three or four rides for us and he won the Boomerang on Irish Champions Weekend on Safe Voyage, so we’ve had a lot of luck with him. He’s fantastic, Jason (Hart) is our stable jockey but unfortunately it didn’t work out today. He went to Goodwood to ride a favourite for us in a Group race and it didn’t pan out, but he’ll be back on her very shortly.

“All the big seven-furlong races (will be considered), she’s not in the Foret but we might have to speak to her owners about supplementing her for it.”