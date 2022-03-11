Brian Hughes celebrates 1,500th career winner

Brian Hughes is enjoying a season to remember and was celebrating another landmark on Friday as She’s A Rocca gave him the 1,500th victory of his career.

The 36-year-old rider reached 150 winners for the campaign last month – the first northern-based jump jockey to do so – and is firmly on course to regain the champion jump jockeys’ crown.

“The big ones are always great, but you appreciate every winner because it means something to someone, to the owners, trainers, the staff at the yard and also to me,” Hughes told Great British Racing.

“It’s a nice milestone to reach, but hopefully I’m not done yet. It doesn’t really seem real. When you’re busy every day and always looking forward, the time seems to pass quickly but it’s great to have done it and hopefully I will get a few more before the end of the season.”

Hughes’ successful partnership with trainer Donald McCain has proved fruitful season after season and has provided Hughes with 246 of his career winners, which amounts to 16 per cent of his total.

Paying his tribute to Hughes, McCain said: “It’s no surprise really. If people saw the dedication and attention to detail he has to his craft, it’s no surprise he’s hit that number and I hope it keeps going and he has many more.

“Every day he turns up and is exemplary in doing his job. We are trying to produce some nice young horses in the yard, and to have a stable jockey that is so thoughtful and professional and driven is a huge part of it.”