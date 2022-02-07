Brian Hughes chalks up 150th winner of the season at Carlisle

Leading jump jockey Brian Hughes hit 150 winners in a season for the first time thanks to a 83-1 four-timer at Carlisle.

The northern-based rider stretched his lead in the championship to 67 with victories on Skyhill, Lady Tremaine, Mackenberg and Maximilian.

Hughes is well on course to regaining the top jockey crown he won in 2019-2020, and lost last year to Harry Skelton. Sam Twiston-Davies is doing best of the rest this campaign on 83.

And Hughes is 4-7 to become only the fourth jockey to get to 200 after Peter Scudamore, Tony McCoy and Richard Johnson.

It's all about getting on the best horses

He was denied a fitting celebration on the final day of the season at Sandown two years, but that is likely to be put right on April 23.

“It’s all about getting on the best horses,” Hughes told Racing TV.

“I don’t seek any fanfare. If it is going to be that way then hopefully my family, Luci and the kids, can be there. They deserve credit too as I can focus on racing.

“Luci takes care of everything else and my sister does a lot for me too. I literally do nothing. It just leaves me to ride horses.”

Hughes kicked off the day by setting a personal best of 147 for a season on the Alison Hamilton-trained Skyhill (3-1 favourite) in the ESK Handicap.

He took his tally to 148 on evens favourite Lady Tremaine for Donald McCain in the British Stallion Studs EBF Mares’ ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle.

McCain supplied Hughes’ treble courtesy of Mackenberg (13-8) in the Lune Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

The Cheshire trainer’s Maximilian (3-1 favourite) brought up the jockey’s four-timer in the Lyne Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Trainer Donald McCain gave Brian Hughes three winners at Carlisle (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

McCain said: “Brian doesn’t quite get the credit he deserves. You see the number of rides and the number of winners, it’s phenomenal. Since AP (McCoy) and then Dickie (Johnson), it hasn’t happened. It’s a huge credit to him.

“His family deserve a day out at Sandown. Hopefully he’ll get there in one piece and we’ll have a runner or two down there.”

David Bass was another rider to reach a career milestone on Monday, securing his 500th winner aboard Le Cameleon in the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase at Fontwell.

“I honestly didn’t know, but it’s good. I didn’t really think I’d get to 500 but it’s brilliant to do it,” Bass told Sky Sports Racing.

“I was at Larkhill point-to-point yesterday and I remember when I rode there throwing some moderate horses over fences.

“It’s a great sport with great people. And that’s what it’s it all about – meeting people from all walks of life and different backgrounds. Hopefully I can have have a few more years in the sport.”