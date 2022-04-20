Brian Hughes completes double century with Perth success

Brian Hughes became only the fourth jump jockey to ride 200 winners in a season after steering Dreams Of Home to victory at Perth on Wednesday.

Ahead of being crowned champion jockey for the second time at Sandown this weekend, Hughes joined Sir Anthony McCoy, Richard Johnson and Peter Scudamore as a double centurion with just four days of the campaign remaining.

It has long since been inevitable that the 36-year-old would regain the title he lost to Harry Skelton last term, having ridden nearly 100 winners more than the reigning champion and Sam Twiston-Davies.

He became the first northern-based jockey to ride 150 winners in a season when booting home a four-timer at Carlisle in February and has had his eyes firmly fixed on the 200 ever since.

After moving within one of the milestone with a double at Sedgefield on Tuesday, Hughes headed to Scotland with a strong book of five rides.

And while he pulled up Laffite and finished last of five on Uncle Alastair in the first two races, he made it third time lucky aboard Dreams Of Home in the Bob Nelson Capercaillie Handicap Chase.

Sent straight to the lead, Donald McCain’s 6-4 favourite had most of his rivals on the stretch early in the home straight and had just enough in the tank to hold Coach Carter at bay by half a length.

Brian Hughes (centre) with fellow 200-club members Sir Anthony McCoy and Peter Scudamore (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Hughes paid tribute to his agent Richard Hale and admitted his aim at the start of the year was 100 winners, not 200.

He told Great British Racing: “It’s not something I ever thought I could achieve. It wasn’t a target (at the beginning of the season).

“It’s always the target to ride 100 winners and 100 winners is a fair achievement, so it just shows the luck I’ve had and the support I’ve had from the trainers to get to double that.

“My agent has done a fantastic job getting me on the horses I ride because he organises everything day to day for me, so without him I’d be struggling.”

Brian Hughes will crowned champion again on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Hughes is nearly 100 winners ahead of Sam Twiston-Davies in the jockeys’ championship and after losing his title to Harry Skelton last term, the rider admitted the defeat gave him plenty of motivation for this year.

He added: “Last season hurt a lot to get beat. This season I set out with an intention and I gave it a good shot. I owe a huge thanks to everyone’s support.

“I’ve just got my head down, I haven’t been complacent all year and I won’t start this week. I am hungry for it, last season fuelled me more so. I am more determined and more focused on taking every opportunity.”

Hughes’ title triumph came in a season that was slightly truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic and he added: “I will appreciate winning more (this time), not that I didn’t appreciate it the first time.

“That was the disappointing part of that season, we didn’t see the season out and I felt I had a point to prove, that I was good enough to be champion jockey.”