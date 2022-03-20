Brian Hughes continues in irresistible form
Brian Hughes’ seemingly unstoppable march to 200 winners continued apace at Carlisle on Sunday.
The champion-elect teamed up with Donald McCain to take his tally for the season to 184, having recently become the first northern-based jockey to ever ride 150 winners in a campaign.
Forpaddytheplumber (3-1) got the formidable combination off to a great start with victory in the near two-and-a-half-mile maiden hurdle.
Geromino (6-4) then dismissed his two rivals to take the two-mile novice handicap chase, with Malpas (evens favourite) doing the same in the novices’ handicap hurdle over two miles and one furlong.
Killane (9-2 co-favourite) assured a 100 per cent record on the day for McCain when landing the handicap hurdle over the same trip in the hands of Danny McMenamin.
Should Hughes reach the magical double century, he will join Sir Anthony McCoy, Richard Johnson and Peter Scudamore as the only jockeys to have recorded 200 winners in a season over jumps.
