Bridge seeking Famous Doncaster success

Nicky Richards’ Famous Bridge seeks a hat-trick in the SBK Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase at Doncaster on Saturday.

The eight-year-old has all the makings of a traditional type owned by the late Trevor Hemmings and has barely put a foot wrong across his bumper, hurdling and chasing career so far.

He won a valuable Haydock contest in late November and returned to Merseyside to win the Tommy Whittle last time out.

“We’re very happy with him and we’re looking forward to running him on Saturday,” said Richards.

“All of his life he’s been very consistent, which is half the battle, but I think consistency has a lot to do with ability as well and he’s got lots of that.

“You can take him anywhere, he’s a lovely horse and there’s hopefully still lots of improvement in him.

“He’s already won two good staying chases this year and he hasn’t finished yet, he’s a typical Mr Hemmings horse.

“The team always used to buy some lovely horses and they’ve definitely bought a lovely one with him.”

Also coming into the race off the back of two successes is Surrey Quest, owned by Surrey Racing and trained by Toby Lawes.

Clive Hadingham, co-founder of Surrey Racing with Steve Grubb, said: “I think conditions will be absolutely perfect for us. He goes on all grounds but I just think it will be better for us if it’s not too testing.

“We looked at the options after the Mandarin and immediately thought of this race. We kind of went back on it a little bit and thought it may be too much of a jump up, but there was no other race at all really in the next four to six weeks and he did win at Newbury quite well – both Surrey Quest and Atlanta Brave (second) pulled away from the rest of them and maybe there is more to come from both.

“We thought why not take our chance in a decent race with good prize-money? It may be a couple of furlongs too short for him, being honest, and it’s obviously super competitive, but I think we will run well and have a good chance – if he jumps well he will definitely be competitive.”

Cooper’s Cross, who won the contest last year, will line up again as he looks to return to form for trainer Stuart Coltherd.

This year he has struggled to hit his stride on testing ground, but Coltherd is hopeful a change in conditions can see him back to his best after last year’s victory.

“He’s well, he’s probably been a wee bit disappointing this season but we’re putting it down to the soft ground,” the trainer said.

“Most of his form last year was on good ground, we’re hoping on Saturday that the forecast looks good and it’s drying up.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed for a big run, he’s just not enjoyed the soft ground or travelled on it in his races.”

Cooper’s Cross will cross paths with Cap Du Nord again as Christian Williams has entered his 11-year-old, last year’s second, alongside his stablemate Strictlyadancer.

The trainer said: “I won the race as a jockey and it would be great to do it as a trainer.

“It will be good to run two horses in it this year with a chance, it is a very tough race to win. The two horses, if everything goes right for them, will be there or thereabouts.

“They are not highly-rated Saturday horses but they are horses capable of winning staying chases on a Saturday if they can get a little bit of luck and can sneak in at the bottom of the weights, which has seemed to happen here.”

Paul Nicholls runs Kandoo Kid, an eight-year-old who has not been out of the top two this season so far.

A winner at Newbury in December and second when stepping up to Grade Two level in the Noel Novices’ Chase later the same month, Nicholls now expects the gelding to appreciate an extended trip on Town Moor.

“He has been making up for lost time this season after a couple of setbacks and has been very consistent,” he told Betfair.

“He won well at Newbury, and ran another solid race when second to Djelo at Ascot.

“Kandoo Kid is crying out for three miles, is better left-handed, remains in top shape and has a lovely chance in a really competitive handicap. He has a lot in his favour.”