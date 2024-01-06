Bridgwater banking on mighty Quinn bringing home Sussex National honours

Caoilin Quinn is chasing a second National in the space of a few days when he lines up at Plumpton on Sunday on David Bridgwater’s Dom Of Mary.

Conditional jockey Quinn partnered Gary Moore’s Nassalam to a brilliant victory in the Welsh version at Chepstow and now has his sights set on the BetGoodwin Sussex National Handicap Chase.

Quinn knows Dom Of Mary well, having ridden him in his last six races, winning once at Stratford in heavy ground.

He arrives having not been disgraced behind Gavin Cromwell’s Malina Girl at Cheltenham in November and Bridgwater says everything is now in the hands of the in-form jockey.

“He stayed the trip well enough at Cheltenham last time out I felt – and that was a good race,” said Bridgwater.

“He’s been running well really, he’s coming into this on the back of a good run last time, so I’m just hoping for a bit of luck.

“I’ve got a good jockey on board and I’m hoping he’s the National king! I’ve already told him I’ve set him up for a National double and now it’s up to him.

“Brendan Powell is my jockey really, but Caoilin has won on this horse before and I think he’s ridden him in his last half a dozen races, so he knows him very well and he obviously knows the track. I’m hoping for a good run.

“I haven’t gone through the race in detail but I think you’d have to probably watch out for Venetia’s (Williams, Eceparti) at the bottom.”

Seamus Mullins has been fourth and sixth for the last two years with I See You Well and this season fields top-weight Tommie Beau.

He is coming off wins at Sedgefield and Fontwell over marathon trips, so his stamina is certainly not in doubt.

“He’s very well, he’s had an easy time since his last win, he’s had two strong bits of work this week and he’s fresh and well, I’m really looking forward to it,” Mullins told Sky Sports Racing.

“We’ve got a lot of weight but theoretically we are the best horse in the race.

“There’s a fair bit of strength in depth down the bottom of the weights in Andy Irvine’s horse (Gold Clermont) and Venetia’s, they had a battle at Fakenham recently, it’s a good renewal.

“I’ve tried to win this race a few times with a good old horse called I See You Well. We’ve decided he doesn’t quite stay this trip but we go there with a live chance with Tommie Beau.

“He came home very well last time and I haven’t put him under too much pressure since, I think the main thing with these staying chasers is to have them fresh and well.”