Brigadier Gerard comeback beckons for Desert Crown
Desert Crown is back in stronger work, with Sir Michael Stoute eyeing a familiar race for his return to action.
Last year’s impressive Derby winner has not been seen since it looked like he had the racing world at his feet.
However, speaking after he watched his newcomer Passenger bolt up in the Wood Ditton at Newmarket, Stoute nominated Sandown’s Brigadier Gerard Stakes on May 25 for his comeback target.
It is a race Stoute has farmed over the years, winning it 12 times – most recently with Bay Bridge last year who went on to land the Champion Stakes.
“We’re getting him back, he’s in strong work now and we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses, but so far things have gone very smoothly,” said Stoute.
“He’s done all his foundation work and went into strong work yesterday.
“I think we are (on target for the Brigadier Gerard). All is going well now – the athlete is back in strong work.”
Of Bay Bridge, who beat 2021 Derby winner Adayar and Baaeed in the Champion Stakes, he said: “He’s in good shape and will either go to Sandown (Gordon Richards Stakes) or to France (Prix Ganay).”
