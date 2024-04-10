Bright future beckons for Galileo Dame after Leopardstown success
Galileo Dame looks to have a bright future based on the way she quickened up to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Leopardstown.
The last three winners have all gone on to be Group One performers in Tarnawa, Above The Curve and last season subsequent Irish Oaks winner Savethelastdance was successful in it.
Aidan O’Brien ran two with Ryan Moore preferring the claims of Rubies Are Red, a full-sister to multiple Group One winner Found and it was she and stablemate Flight Of Fancy who went for him just off the bend.
Dylan Browne McMonagle was just biding his time on the Joseph O’Brien-trained winner, though, and as soon as she was in the clear despite the ground being heavy she sprinted away to win by three and a half lengths at 13-8.
I was very pleased and looking at that you'd have to say she's a smart filly
“She had a good run in soft ground last year and we thought that 10 furlongs would suit her well,” said Joseph O’Brien.
“I was very pleased and looking at that you’d have to say she’s a smart filly.
“I suppose the obvious thing now is to go into an Oaks trial of some sort. That’s probably where she’ll go.
“She’s owned by a great group of lads, the Annus Mirabilis Syndicate, Sean O’Driscoll and Brian McKieran. It’s exciting for them to have a real smart filly.”
