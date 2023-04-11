Brighter shines with debut success at Dundalk

Brighter could take a step up in class after she overcame her evident inexperience to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Dundalk.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge was sent off a 13-8 chance in the five-furlong contest and after taking an early lead, she had to dig deep for Ryan Moore, drifting right but always doing enough to hold off the 11-8 favourite Vanity Pays by a head.

Brighter was a first winner for sire Ten Sovereigns and she could now tackle the Group Three Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “Great to get the stallion off the mark. She’s a fine example of the Ten Sovereigns’ progeny.

“Aidan felt she was just ready to start, she will come on a tonne from this. Ryan was happy with her – she was green throughout the run, but she is going to improve a tonne.

“We will probably go to the fillies’ juvenile sprint at Naas in five weeks time. She is a filly to look forward to.”

O’Brien and Moore made it a double on the night as 2-7 market leader Red Riding Hood survived a stewards’ inquiry to lift the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Fillies Maiden.

Having the third start of her career, the daughter of Justify hung across the track in the finish, impeding third-placed Shamwari but her three-quarter-length verdict was allowed to stand.

Armstrong said: “She’s still a work-in-progress, she’s just got to put everything together.

She could go back to Naas for something like the Naas Oaks Trial in three weeks time and try to get the black type for her

“She will definitely come on a lot for the run, the experience will do her the world of good.

“She could go back to Naas for something like the Naas Oaks Trial in three weeks’ time and try to get the black type for her.

“Once she puts everything together, she will be a nice filly going forward.”