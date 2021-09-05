Brilliant Baaeed delivers Group One gold at ParisLongchamp

Baaeed claimed Group One gold in France (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:14pm, Sun 05 Sep 2021
Baaeed continued his meteoric rise as he stayed unbeaten with a decisive victory on his Group One debut in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.

William Haggas’ colt took the measure of top-level opposition at his first attempt, extending his winning sequence to five in a career which only began in a Leicester maiden in June.

Jim Crowley had Shadwell’s son of Sea The Stars in touch in a field of six, as outsider Novemba still led by five lengths into the straight – having been rushed to the front, after missing the break.

Baaeed was moving well, however, and confirmed he had matters in hand, taking over two furlongs out and proving too strong in the finish to win by a length and a quarter as the 4-11 favourite from Aidan O’Brien’s Breeders’ Cup winner Order Of Australia.

