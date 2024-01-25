‘Brilliant’ Brides Hill completes hat-trick at Huntingdon

Gavin Cromwell’s Brides Hill remains unbeaten this season after a smooth success in the Pertemps Network Lady Protectress Mares’ Chase at Huntingdon.

The seven-year-old has been in the money twice in her native Ireland this term, taking a Listowel novice event by eight lengths in September and then winning by a head at Fairyhouse last time out.

She already had Listed form on her CV and was incredibly well-fancied to win for a third time after travelling over to England and starting as the 10-11 favourite under Keith Donoghue.

That faith in the mare proved well placed as she made light work of the contest to stride to an unchallenged six-length win ahead of Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole’s La Renommee.

Though members of the Brides Hill Syndicate may not have previously been able to place Huntingdon on a map, their journey was made worthwhile as they returned nearly £30,000 better off after taking the first-place prize fund.

Co-owner Pat Murphy said: “That couldn’t have gone any better. She was brilliant. The horse running out in front (Sacre Coeur) helped her and we have ended up winning it by a mile and that is all that counts.

“In fairness to Gavin Cromwell, he is the man that picks the races for us and he targeted and told us about three months ago he was going to come for it. We were saying ‘where the hell is Huntingdon?’

“She did have some nice form in the book last season. We were over in Perth at the end of last season and we were disappointed with that (when falling at the first fence), but we got her sorted out and here she is.

“We were reasonably confident, but you can never be over-confident. She did what we expected her to do, but Gavin is a good trainer.”

Following the race, Brides Hill was cut from 25-1 into 8-1 for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival by the race sponsor, though Murphy said that an outing in the Grade Two contest was not set in stone.

He added: “That is a matter up for debate. I’m not going to make any comment on that, as I don’t want to put any pressure on anybody.

“It could be that we go there, but we don’t know that for sure. We will see how she comes out of the race.”