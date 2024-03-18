Brilliant targets Guineas after winning on seasonal debut in Lodge Park

Guineas hope Brilliant put her best foot forward to take the Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes on her seasonal debut at the Curragh.

Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old was placed at both Listed and Group Three level last term though only came away from her juvenile season with one win to her name in nine starts.

Under Declan McDonogh she started at 7-2 for her first run of this year and on heavy ground she travelled well before taking up the lead at the furlong pole.

From there she had to hold off a rival on either side but did so to claim a half-length success at Group Three level and book her place in the Guineas either on home turf or at Newmarket.

O’Brien said of the run: “I’m delighted with her and he gave her a very good ride.

“I think she probably had the best form in the race and, on her first run of the year, I’m delighted with her.

“She’d been working nicely and is a hardy filly. It’s a big call for three-year-olds against older horses on that ground at this time of the year.

“She’ll step up and a mile is good for her. That will be her trial and she’ll go into one of the Guineas now after that. She might end up going to Newmarket and back here.

“She doesn’t really want that ground but she went in it. A mile is probably her trip and she’s a sister to Alcohol Free.”