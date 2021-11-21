Bristol De Mai none the worse for Betfair Chase exertions
Nigel Twiston-Davies feels three-time Betfair Chase winner Bristol De Mai lost nothing in defeat at the hands of the impressive A Plus Tard at Haydock on Saturday.
Going into the race, the popular grey had won five of his six races at the Merseyside track in a stellar career, and was bidding to emulate Kauto Star’s four victories in the Grade One event.
However, in a strong renewal, the 10-year-old was pulled up before two out, with Daryl Jacob looking after the stable star.
Twiston-Davies would like to see more ease in the ground at this stage of his career. He said: “He’s fine. He is obviously not as fast as he was, in a quality race and on that ground. So, he’ll be all right.
“It was a very strong race and he ran well for a way, and you can’t fault him for what he has achieved. Daryl looked after him and that was good to see.
“I don’t know where we will go next – it is back to the drawing board.
“He obviously does need softer ground these days, but he is fit and well this morning.”
