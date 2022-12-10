British-based runners strike in Bahrain Turf Series

Neil Callan was full of praise for David O’Meara’s Nomadic Empire after the four-year-old bounced back to winning ways in the Al Manama Cup in Bahrain.

On the opening afternoon of the 20220/23 Bahrain Turf Series, fellow British-based trainer George Baker was also on the scoresheet courtesy of Lucander in the Al Muharraq Cup.

Winless in 12 races this summer, mostly in major sprint handicaps, Nomadic Empire returned to winning ways under a well-judged ride from Callan.

“He has no shortage of ability. I think he’s almost bordering on a Group horse,” said Callan.

“He had great form last summer in England and when I rode him in the Portland Handicap, he gave me some feel! These races in Bahrain are run at an endless pace from start to finish which really suited him.

“His form was a bit up and down in England which meant that he has been creeping down the handicap.

“David sent him out here fresh and put cheekpieces on which worked very well. I think he can carry on progressing. We know the races suit him out here and we know he can go six furlongs too.”

Lucander was having his first run for Baker since leaving Ralph Beckett and fairly bolted up by five and a half lengths.

Baker’s wife, Candida, said: “We came here last year and we learnt very early on that you don’t bring hold up horses here. We bought horses that we hoped would be much better suited.

“We are heavily invested in Bahrain and the racing here. The Bahraini trainers are very hard to beat so we were delighted to win with Lucander.”

Pat Cosgrave was on board and said: “I hadn’t sat on Lucander before but the way he quickened and put the race to bed shows he has a big engine. I think on a going day he is pretty smart.”