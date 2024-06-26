British Horseracing Authority ‘deeply saddened’ by Newton Abbot fatalities
The British Horseracing Authority has launched an investigation after four equine fatalities at Newton Abbot’s National Hunt card on Tuesday afternoon.
The meeting hosted seven races on ground that was officially good, good to firm in places, and after the unusual number of casualties the sport’s governing body has vowed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths, adding it is “deeply saddened”.
A BHA statement read: “Our thoughts are with everyone connected to the horses who suffered fatal injuries yesterday. The loss of any horse is always a dreadful occurrence for the owners, trainers and stable staff who provide them with outstanding care and attention throughout their lives, and so a day like yesterday is one that deeply saddens all of us who love the sport.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox