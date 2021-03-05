British Horseracing Authority welcomes resolution to Elliott investigation
Officials at the British Horseracing Authority have welcomed the resolution of the investigation into the image of Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott posted on social media.
A hearing by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board referrals committee banned Elliott from training for 12 months – with the last six months suspended – after an image emerged last weekend of Elliott sat on a dead horse.
The BHA had already imposed an interim suspension on Elliott runners in Britain until the conclusion of the investigation.
A statement read: “We welcome the fact that the Irish authorities have acted swiftly. The suspension will be reciprocated here in Great Britain. The existing restriction on Mr Elliott having runners in Great Britain will stay in place until the suspension takes effect on March 9.
“The IHRB Referrals Committee pointed to the fact that the photo showed appalling bad taste and demonstrates a complete absence of respect for the horse. We endorse these comments, and the view that respect is an integral and essential part of the duty of those in charge of animals.
“Today’s decision confirms that horses will not be able to run at the Cheltenham Festival or Grand National Festival in the name of Gordon Elliott.
“However, if horses are transferred directly to other licensed trainers prior to March 9 – when the suspension is due to commence – they will be able to run.”
The Cheltenham Festival is scheduled to get under way on March 16, with the Grand National meeting starting on April 8.