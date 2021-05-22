Broome seeking Tattersalls Gold at the Curragh

Broome, Serpentine and Tiger Moth give Aidan O’Brien a particularly strong hand in this year’s Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh

While the very testing ground has prevented O’Brien from running last season’s star three-year-old Love on Sunday, the strength in depth at Ballydoyle still means he can field a Derby winner as well as a Melbourne Cup runner-up.

However, it is Broome who is set to go off favourite – having won three times already this season, including in the Mooresbridge Stakes last time out.

Beaten only half a length by stablemate Anthony Van Dyck in the 2019 Derby, he ran just twice last season, tackling two miles at Ascot on Champions Day on his second start.

Back at 10 furlongs this season, he has looked a different proposition.

“Broome lost his way last year,” said O’Brien.

“We started him at a lower level this year. He has had three trials in Ireland, and I have been very happy with him in all of them.

“He ran a very good race in the Derby. We always thought a mile and a half would suit him this year, and he has only been a mile and quarter yet, but I am very happy with him.

“He won on soft ground earlier in the spring there, and he seems to be in good form.”

O’Brien’s Serpentine caused a huge shock in the Derby last term, building up a huge advantage going around Tattenham Corner which he held on to all the way to the line.

He was beaten in two subsequent starts, in the Grand Prix de Paris and the Champion Stakes.

Stablemate Tiger Moth was beaten a head in the Irish Derby and most recently found only Twilight Payment too good in the Melbourne Cup.

“The other two are just ready to start back,” added O’Brien.

“Serpentine is working very well. Ten furlongs is probably not ideal for either of them really, but they have to start somewhere.”

Stiff opposition comes in the form of the mares True Self, who is reunited with Hollie Doyle, and Search For A Song – along with Jessica Harrington’s four-year-old filly Cayenne Pepper.