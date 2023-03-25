Broome sweeps past Siskany for Dubai Gold Cup triumph

Ryan Moore brilliantly timed his run to perfection as Broome ran down Siskany in a thrilling finish to the Dubai Gold Cup.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained seven-year-old has clocked up plenty of air miles on his travels since winning the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot in June.

Though subsequent sorties to North America, Ireland, France Japan and Doha had proved fruitless, Moore was back on board for the first time since the gelding’s fine fourth in Group One Sword Dancer at Saratoga in August.

Trying two miles for the first time since finishing last of 13 in the British Champions Long Distance Cup in October 2020, Broome’s stamina kicked in and he looked in need of every yard as Moore wore down William Buick’s mount in the dying strides of the Group Two contest.

The 2021 Ascot Gold Cup winner Subjectivist, who had pulled too hard on his comeback in Saudi Arabia, had clearly come on for that and turned for home in front, easing past Quickthorn, but was quickly passed by Buick’s mount, who kicked clear.

However, the Charlie Appleby-trained Siskany was just collared close home with the winner setting a new track record.

After unsaddling the 9-1 chance, Moore said: “He broke better and he travelled into it and just put his head down. He is a very brave horse – he’s a Group One winner and has got high-class form.

“The pace was strong and we just had to wait for a bit of room at the top of the straight.

“He is so brave, though. He put his head down and gave me everything and it is just a pleasure to ride a horse like him.

“I did fancy him at the distance, but you are never quite sure until you come up here and do it.

“He is such a brave horse and always give his best.”

He added: “It is one of the biggest nights of the year, no doubt about it. I’m always delighted to come here but it is always difficult to ride any winners, so I’m delighted to get one tonight.”

Representing Coolmore, MV O’Brien said: “Ryan gave him a very good ride. Aidan had this panned out for him. I thought he was in trouble, but Ryan gave him a great ride. This horse has travelled all over the world and we are lucky to have him.

“You can never be sure that a horse like him will get two miles, but Aidan was.

“There are a lot of options now, including the Gold Cup and the Melbourne Cup, and remember he was very unlucky in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. It’s a good position to be in, having Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.”

Charlie Appleby was far from disappointed with the runner-up’s effort. He said: “He travelled into it great and we were beaten by a class horse stepping up to two miles.

“William said when he went, he thought he’d put it to bed, but I think a mile and six is his trip going forward.”