Bucanero Fuerte camp have ‘loads of options’ to consider

Future plans remain fluid for Bucanero Fuerte after connections were forced to concede defeat in the race to get their star sprinter back on-song in time to contest the July Cup at Newmarket.

A Group One winner in last season’s Phoenix Stakes, Adrian Murray’s charge looked a serious contender for the Commonwealth Cup after making a successful return in the Lacken Stakes at Naas in May, but suffered a bout of travel sickness after crossing the Irish Sea and did not line up at Royal Ascot.

There was some hope Bucanero Fuerte would recover in time to take on his elders for the first time on the July Course – but having now been ruled out of that prestigious contest too, Murray is unsure at this stage when his Wootton Bassett colt will return to competitive action.

“He lost a bit of weight (after travelling to Ascot) and we need a few more weeks to get him back to where he was,” said the trainer.

“It’s disappointing, but that’s the way it goes – and long-term, in October when we get soft or heavy ground, he’ll love that. I’d say he’s a better horse on heavy ground.

“We’ve got loads of options, so we’ll get him right and see where we go.”

Bucanero Fuerte’s upcoming big-race entries include the Sapphire Stakes and the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh later this month, the Lennox and the King George Stakes at Goodwood and the Nunthorpe at York.

The horse Murray is hoping could provide him with back-to-back Phoenix Stakes wins next month is Arizona Blaze, who having won the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes and finished third in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot, ran another fine race in defeat when placed in last weekend’s Railway Stakes

Reflecting on his performance in finishing third behind Henri Matisse and The Strikin Viking, Murray added: “I was happy enough, maybe the race might have come a bit quick after Ascot, I don’t know.

“He stayed on very well at the finish and I’m happy with him. He’s come out of the race brilliant – he’s bouncing.

“He looks like a sprinter and he’ll probably go for the Phoenix.”

Another Murray-trained juvenile who was placed in Group company on Irish Derby weekend was California Dreamer, who was beaten half a length by Truly Enchanting in the Airlie Stud Stakes.

“I was delighted with her, she always looked a very promising filly,” said the Rathowen handler.

“I’d say she’ll improve again from the Curragh, but we haven’t really thought of anything for her yet.

Bucanero Fuerte winning at Naas (Damien Eagers/PA) ( PA Wire )