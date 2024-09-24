Bucanero Fuerte expected to relish stiffer test at Ascot

Adrian Murray believes stepping back up to six furlongs could be the key for star three-year-old Bucanero Fuerte in next month’s Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot.

The Wootton Bassett colt began the campaign with the third Group-class victory of his career in the Lacken Stakes at Naas, where he made all to hold off Jessica Harrington’s Givemethebeatboys by a head.

Following a summer lay-off, he was four and a half lengths behind surprise winner Montassib in sixth in the Sprint Cup at Haydock earlier this month before finishing seventh, four lengths adrift of Bradsell, in the Flying Five at the Curragh eight days later.

Bucanero Fuerte will have a little break as he prepares for the October 19 Group One contest over six furlongs, which will see him step back up to the trip which has brought those three Pattern triumphs, including a demolition of Porta Fortuna at elite level in the Phoenix Stakes last August.

Murray admitted that dropping down to the minimum distance did not work for his charge, who is currently priced at 33-1 with William Hill to take the Ascot crown.

“Six furlongs should suit him. The Flying Five was a bit sharp for him,” the County Westmeath-based handler said. “He was off, he was never really in his comfort zone.

“He’s stepping up to six now and six will probably be the focus. The six will be more his trip, should suit. Champions Day will probably be it for him now.”

Murray also has a promising two-year-old on his hands in the form of Hill Road.

The son of American star Quality Road blitzed the field on debut at Leopardstown in August, winning by five lengths.

We are going to give him a break and give him a chance to strengthen up a little bit more

It did not quite materialise when jumping up to Group One level on his next appearance, as he came home seventh of eight runners in the National Stakes at the Curragh.

Hill Road was nine lengths behind Scorthy Champ and Murray admitted his juvenile needed to “strengthen” before his next assignment.

“He is grand,” he added. “He did run with credit, just went backwards, so we are going to give him a break and give him a chance to strengthen up a little bit more.

“We want to give him a break because he is a bit weak. He needs more time, to be sure.

“We have nothing really pencilled in for him yet. We will wait and see how he progresses over the next few weeks.”

Murray also confirmed his talented youngster Arizona Blaze will head straight to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on November 1.