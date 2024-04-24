Bucanero Fuerte set to skip Guineas with Ascot sprint preferred

Bucanero Fuerte will be campaigned as a sprinter in the early part of the season, with connections foregoing a shot at the Qipco 2000 Guineas in favour of heading to Royal Ascot Trials day next Wednesday.

Adrian Murray’s son of Wootton Bassett was a high-class juvenile last term, winning three of his five starts and giving owners Amo Racing a first Group One success when blitzing the field in the Phoenix Stakes.

He was somewhat found out when upped to seven furlongs for the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes in his final start at two and having excelled over shorter, his team are now resisting the temptation to head to an early-season Classic over a mile.

He is pencilled in to return to the scene of his fine Coventry Stakes third for the Group Three Ascot Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes, which is also known as the Pavilion Stakes and serves as the perfect starting point for three-year-old sprinters aiming to return for the Royal meeting.

Murray said: “Bucanero goes to Ascot, he’s in the six-furlong race. It’s highly unlikely he will go for the Guineas.

“We’re going to campaign him as a sprinter, his brother (Wooded) won a Group One over five furlongs and he shows us an awful lot of speed. The Guineas could just kill him in the last couple of furlongs.”

Meanwhile, running plans for Amo Racing’s star performer King Of Steel could determine where impressive All-Weather Championships Finals Day scorer Elegant Man is seen next.

The son of Arrogate dazzled in handicap company when making all in Newcastle’s Easter Classic and is now set for Group One competition on his next start.

“He will be going for the Tattersalls Gold Cup or the Coronation Cup at Epsom,” continued Murray.

“It will depend on where they go with King Of Steel as he’s in the two of them and we will be avoiding him. Whichever he doesn’t go for, we would go for.

“Kia (Joorabchian, owner) has a good hand and some nice horses. We’ve got a great summer to hopefully look forward to.”