Buddy One makes winning start to life over fences at Galway

Buddy One got off the mark over fences at the first time of asking when landing the Guinness Chase at Galway on Tuesday.

Paul Gilligan’s gelding was a high-quality hurdler who won twice last term and took home prize-money from a string of Grade One events, including placing fourth in both the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and the Champion Stayers at the Punchestown Festival and also second in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree.

He made his debut over the larger obstacles against only two rivals at Galway, where he was the 2-7 favourite under the trainer’s son, Jack. At this local track Buddy One made light work of it, jumping soundly on the whole and striding to a seven-and-a-half-length victory to do the job nicely.

“He jumped great, he was clever and shortened when he had to,” said Gilligan.

“I was delighted with him the whole way and Jack was grand on him, he didn’t panic at any stage and let him pop. He winged a couple of fences.

“I’d say he gave a heave going to the second-last, but then class just pulled him through. He winged the last.

“I think he’s only about 70 or 75 per cent fit so he’s going to come on a lot from that. It was a lovely opportunity to start him off over fences.

“Where we go from here, I don’t know yet, but obviously our main aim is to try to get back to Cheltenham.

“We won’t over-race him, but we’ll get some good races into him. He’ll definitely face stiffer opposition through the winter, but that was nice, a lovely experience for him and especially here at home next door to us.

“When you’ve a horse like this and he’s your best horse, and he’s owned by very good owners, you just want to get this out of the way and progress from here and see where he brings us.

“I was only looking at today, and today’s opportunity was lovely for him. He’ll get another before he goes back to Cheltenham in November.

“I’d like to keep it local and keep him off the truck – I’m not sure if there’s a race here later in the month, but if there is he’ll more than likely come back here.”