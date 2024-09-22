Buick lauds ‘international superstar’ Rebel’s Romance
Rebel’s Romance showed plenty of spirit to regain the prestigious Preis von Europa trophy in Cologne.
Having settled his mount in fourth place early on, William Buick made a forward move on the turn for home and took over from Jessica Harrington’s front-runner Trevaunance two furlongs out.
Charlie Appleby’s charge quickly asserted his authority over most of the six-runner field but German outsider Straight followed him through and looked a big danger entering the closing stages.
However, Rebel’s Romance, who also prevailed here in 2022, dug deep to hold that rival at bay and battled to a neck victory in the Group One mile-and-a-half contest.
It was a 14th success in 21 starts for the Godolphin homebred, who had already struck at elite level this year in the Dubai Sheema Classic and Hong Kong’s Champions & Chater Cup.
Buick told German broadcaster-+Wett Star: “It’s great to be back on Rebel’s Romance winning this race for the second time.
“He’s a real international superstar and today he showed what a tough horse he is.
“When we come to Germany, we always respect the local horses, it’s never easy, but I thought everything today went very well for him. The track was in good condition and we’re all very happy.
“The pace was pretty slow and he’s a horse who gets in his comfort zone; he would have been better off a stronger pace, but he’s a high-class horse and he knows how to win.
“He always finds enough, he always finds a way and he’s an admirable horse. He’s a great horse.”
