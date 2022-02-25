Buick misses Saudi Cup card after positive Covid test
William Buick will miss out on the Saudi Cup meeting in Riyadh on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Godolphin jockey had four rides headed by the well-fancied Naval Crown for trainer Charlie Appleby in the 1351 Turf Sprint.
A statement on the Saudi Cup Twitter feed said: “William Buick has returned a positive PCR test and will not be able to fulfil his rides on Saudi Cup day.”
He also had to give up his four mounts at Meydan on Friday.
