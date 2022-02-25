25 February 2022

Buick misses Saudi Cup card after positive Covid test

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2022

William Buick will miss out on the Saudi Cup meeting in Riyadh on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Godolphin jockey had four rides headed by the well-fancied Naval Crown for trainer Charlie Appleby in the 1351 Turf Sprint.

A statement on the Saudi Cup Twitter feed said: “William Buick has returned a positive PCR test and will not be able to fulfil his rides on Saudi Cup day.”

He also had to give up his four mounts at Meydan on Friday.

