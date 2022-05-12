Buke predicts big future for ‘proper horse’ Last Crusader

Karl Burke believes “the sky is the limit” for Last Crusader following his impressive display in the British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes at York.

Previously campaigned exclusively over six furlongs, the Oasis Dream colt was dropped back to five for this Listed contest and proved he has more than enough dash for the minimum distance.

Always travelling strongly in the hands of Danny Tudhope, the 15-2 chance motored to the winning line to beat stablemate Guilded by two and a quarter lengths.

“He’s a serious horse this fellow,” said Burke.

“He was big horse last year that we thought a bit of and as he’s got stronger and filled his frame he’s got quicker.

“He’s such a relaxed horse for a sprinter, which is why he has the cheekpieces on, just to make him concentrate. It’s not that he’s ungenuine or anything.

“The sky is the limit for him as far as sprinting goes and as he gets stronger, hopefully he’ll go up through the grades.”

Last Crusader is entered in the Temple Stakes at Haydock on Saturday week and the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Burke added: “He’s got some big entries. I think the Temple Stakes might come a bit quick and the Commonwealth is stepping back up to six.

He's a proper horse, we just need to plan his career properly

“We’ll have to go home and think about it a little bit. Maybe races like the Temple next year will be his target and later on maybe we can take the older horses on.

“He’s a proper horse, we just need to plan his career properly. Let’s let him develop.”

During the celebrations, winning owner Steve Parkin of Clipper Logistics suffered a leg injury and had to be attended to by medics in the winner’s enclosure.

Burke said: “Apparently he was jumping up and down in the celebrations and it looks like he’s torn his calf muscle. I hope it’s not his Achilles.”