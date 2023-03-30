Bumper double takes Mullins over 200 Irish winners for the season

Willie Mullins enjoyed a landmark afternoon as he registered an across-the-card bumper double at Limerick and Naas, bringing up his 200th winner of the season in Ireland in the process.

The horse to give the champion trainer the double century was Junta Marvel (85-40), who made a successful debut in the Storms The Stars @ Coolagown Stud Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race at Limerick.

JP McManus-owned point-to-point victor Bioluminescence was the 5-4 favourite, but Junta Marvel saw her off by two and half lengths in the hands of Patrick Mullins.

“It was a good performance,” said the record-breaking amateur.

“She was a little keen early on but we got to pick a nice strip of ground. Being by Masked Marvel, she loved the ground and while we hoped to have her ready for a Listed bumper, she could still make the Grade Three mares’ bumper at Punchestown next month.

“That’s 200 wins for the yard this season, our best was 212 so hopefully we can beat that.

“We’ve had a brilliant season and it’s not over yet with Fairyhouse, Aintree and Punchestown ahead.”

It did not take long for the Mullins camp to make it 201, with Mirazur West justifying market confidence in the Nursery Of Champions INH Flat Race at Naas.

The Westerner gelding looked set to win a point-to-point at Dromahane in November when falling at the final fence under Derek O’Connor, who was again on board for his debut under rules.

Carrying the McManus silks, Mirazur West was all the rage as the 1-2 favourite, despite facing a point-to-point winner and £360,000 purchase in Henry de Bromhead’s Mahon’s Way, and made every yard of the running on his way to a two-and-a-half-length success.

He’s My Hero, who set his connections back £120,000 after finishing second in the point-to-point sphere, narrowly beat Mahon’s Way to the runner-up spot.