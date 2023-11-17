Burdett Road back on the big stage in Triumph Trial

Royal Ascot winner Burdett Road knows all about competing on the big stage and heads to Cheltenham to continue his hurdling education in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle.

A winner of the Golden Gates Stakes at the big summer meeting before trying his hand in Group company, he made the perfect start to life over timber when making his first outing for new handler James Owen at Huntingdon.

Although somewhat raw, it was hard not to be impressed by the facile nature of that 12-length romp and he now heads to Prestbury Park for an immediate step up in class.

“He seemed to enjoy it at Huntingdon, even though he was a little bit keen and exuberant,” said Owen.

“He enjoyed the jumping but made a couple of silly little mistakes and we’ve had him back and schooled him since and he seems to have learnt a bit.

“Hopefully, he will put up a better display of jumping at Cheltenham, where we are all looking forward to watching him.

“We’re very privileged to have him and hopefully he will do the job for us just as well as he did for Michael Bell.”

Noel George may have grown up a stone’s throw away form Cheltenham but he is now classed as a raider from France at Prestbury Park and, alongside his training partner Amanda Zetterholm, will saddle the exciting Milan Tino.

Owned by JP McManus, he reversed form with his debut conqueror Kingland when they clashed again in Auteuil’s Prix Georges de Talhouet-Roy and the two horses that finished ahead of Milan Tino that day went on to finish first and second again in one of France’s premier juvenile events.

George said: “He’s a horse we have always liked a lot and I actually got in touch with Charlie Swann before he ran first time out as he was for sale, and after he confirmed he was a good horse first time out, JP McManus has thankfully invested in him and I think he’s a smart horse to head over with.

“The two horses who beat him last time were the first two in a Grade One and first time out he was beaten by a horse who was third in a Grade One.

“He has improved a lot since those two runs and I’m really looking forward to seeing how the form works out in England.

“I’m in France mainly for the amazing prize-money, but I have British owners and I’m British myself obviously, so when we have ones good enough for the big day, then we will be coming over.”

A field of 11 will head to post, with An Bradan Feasa making his debut for Newmarket handler Jack Jones following an impressive win at Ballinrobe in September, while Tom Dascombe will saddle a rare runner over obstacles with the hat-trick seeking Gifted Angel.

Brian Ellison’s Eagle Prince and Ben Brookhouse’s I Still Have Faith both arrive following a victory on their hurdling debuts, with owners Mark and Maria Adams bidding for a third straight win in the race with former Andrew Balding inmate Galactic Jack.