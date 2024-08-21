Burke believes Leovanni has ‘major chance’ of Lowther joy

Karl Burke appears to hold all the aces as the exciting Leovanni seeks to replicate her Royal Ascot heroics in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York on Thursday.

The flying daughter of Kodi Bear confirmed the promise of her taking Nottingham debut when following up in style in the Queen Mary Stakes, and having been given a break following her exertions at the summer showpiece, she is back to serve a reminder of her qualities.

She is one of three in the mix for the Spigot Lodge handler, alongside Queen Mary fourth and Naas Listed scorer Miss Lamai and dual winner Unspoken Love.

However, it is Leovanni who has Burke most excited following an impressive piece of work in preparation for this Knavesmire Group Two, which the North Yorkshire handler has won twice in the last five years.

“She worked exceptionally well last Friday and I’m very happy with her and I think we go there with a major chance,” said Burke. “I think she’s a deserved favourite.”

Leovanni went into Wathnan Racing folklore when getting them off the mark for the week at Ascot in June and the Qatari operation are excited to see her step up to six furlongs, in what is seen as the “obvious next target” for the £190,000 breeze-up purchase.

“We’re looking forward to seeing her back, we gave her a little break after Ascot, with this the obvious next target,” said Richard Brown, the owners’ European racing adviser.

“Karl and the team seem to be happy with her. She’s up in trip and has to carry a penalty, but she’s in good form and we’re looking forward to seeing her on course again.

“It’s a fast six furlongs at York, so I don’t think the step up in trip will be an issue.”

Aidan O’Brien won this in 2018 with Fairyland and his Heavens Gate looks to add her name to the roll of honour, having won the Ballyhane Stakes at Naas earlier this month and placed in both the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and the Albany at Royal Ascot before that.

Ryan Moore takes the mount and told Betfair: “A beautifully-bred filly, who is uncomplicated, consistent, straightforward and hasn’t been out of the first three in five starts.

“Her third in the Albany reads well considering what Simmering has done since and she showed a great attitude to land the Ballyhane at Naas last time out. Obviously more to do here but a fast track like York will suit her well.”

Celandine has been holding her own up against colts of late but now the Empress victor reverts to competing against fillies, with trainer Ed Walker feeling she will be right in the mix.

Walker said: “I’m looking forward to seeing her back among her own sex and the ground should suit.

“The easy six furlongs will be ideal for her and she has Tom (Marquand) on board, so I think she has plenty in her favour.

“She’s been fairly busy, but she has taken it really well and she’s a very good filly. She’s well proven and I think it is going to take a good one to beat her. We’re hoping for a big run.”

Eve Johnson Houghton’s Betty Clover and Ralph Beckett’s Tales Of The Heart finished second and third behind Simmering in the Princess Margaret Stakes recently, with Ollie Sangster’s winner giving the form a strong boost in France at the weekend.

Weatherbys Super Sprint third Time For Sandals steps up to six furlongs for Harry Eustace, while Hilary Needler winner Perfect Part will try to do what The Mackem Bullet narrowly failed to do in 2018 and give Brian Ellison Lowther glory on the Knavesmire.