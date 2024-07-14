Burke delighted as Arabie fends off Shadow Army at Chantilly

Arabie was a winner in France once again as he added the Prix Robert Papin to his CV at Chantilly on Sunday.

Karl Burke’s son of Dandy Man was a winner over course and distance in the Group Three Prix du Bois last month and was partnered by Jim Crowley once again as he supplemented that previous victory on French soil with Group Two honours.

In an event dominated by British raiders, it was Ed Walker’s Empress Fillies’ Stakes winner Celandine who led the field into the closing stages.

However, that was where Arabie was beginning to do his best work and responding gamely to Crowley’s urgings, the youngster surged his way to the front and built up an advantage Richard Fahey’s fast-finishing Shadow Army was unable to bridge close home.

Burke was not at Chantilly to watch his youngster as he is enjoying a mid-season break in a warmer climate, but was thrilled to see Arabie take another step up.

He said: “He’s a tough, progressive horse who is very idle and always has been. It amused me when they said he had a hard race because I knew Jim would say he has not had a hard race.

“He’s as hard as nails and hopefully there is plenty more to come. He has definitely improved since his last run in his homework and I think he showed that today, it was a good run.”

Arabie is now poised for another visit to France next month, where he will be on a collision course with his Royal Ascot-winning stablemate Shareholder in the Prix Morny at Deauville on August 18.

“I don’t know how much improvement he has in him, but he will go to the Morny and will run very well I’m sure,” continued Burke.

“I couldn’t see a reason why we wouldn’t go there and there’s the Gimcrack with a penalty, but you may as well have a crack at the Group One.

“I’m sure his owner will be keen to do that and the biggest danger will be one of his stablemates unfortunately.”

When asked how the two star juveniles stack up, Burke added: “It’s very hard to say as we’ve not had Shareholder very long and I’m not sure whether they have worked together or not.

“Shareholder has had a nice break since Ascot and we will start preparing him for the Morny next week.

“Maybe the two will work together leading into the Morny, but it is very hard to compare. They are two different characters of horses – one is very lazy and the other is very forward going.

“It will be very interesting and you can’t take anything away from Arabie, he is a tough horse and has a lot of ability.”

There was no joy for Ralph Beckett’s Skellet, who led the Darley Prix Chloe heading into the final 100 yards only to see the Carlos Laffon-Parias-trained Blush edge in front by a head at the line.

British raiders were also out of luck in the Prix Messidor which was won by Caramelito.