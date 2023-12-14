Burke expecting Night Raider to be even better next year

Karl Burke expects stunning debut winner Night Raider to return with even more to offer as a three-year-old.

The Clipper Logistics-owned youngster is by Dark Angel and out of a Shamardal mare called Dorrarr, already the dam of two winners in Dubai Dawn and Group Three scorer Far Above, who now stands at Starfield Stud.

Making his debut in a 10-runner novice run over seven furlongs on Southwell’s all-weather track on Tuesday night, the colt was ridden by Danny Tudhope to travel smartly near the front of the field before cantering to an easy nine-length victory when barely pressed.

The triumph could have been by an even wider margin had he been pushed and came ahead of well-bred horses such as Roger Varian’s Midnight’s Dream, half-brother to Group winner White Lavender, and John and Thady Gosden’s Danielle, a Cracksman filly out of Crimson Ribbon whose half-siblings include Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami and stakes scorers Lion’s Pride, Crimson Rosette, Purple Ribbon and Astronomos.

Sectional timing data shows Night Raider to have run a notably quick final two furlongs while still on the bridle, a heartening statistic for a horse Burke hopes will only come back stronger next year.

“It was a very impressive debut, he’s a beautiful horse and a horse we’ve always thought an awful lot of,” he said.

“He got a slight niggle early in the summer which meant we had to back off him, but he’s very much a horse that’s going to improve from two to three as he’s a big horse.

“He’s been working nicely, but he’s not we’ve really drilled at home, there’s plenty of improvement in him.

“Visually it was a stunning performance and the time and ratings back that up as well, but there’s still plenty in the tank for him to improve from two to three.

“I believe he did an 11-second last furlong on the bridle, which is unheard of really.

“He was there just for the education and he won’t run again now until the spring, we’ll find a race for him then.”