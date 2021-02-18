Burrow Seven funds reach £100,000

Funds raised by the Burrow Seven Racing Club for research into the treatment of motor neurone disease have reached £100,000.

The club was created three months ago to gather donations for Rob Burrow’s Fightback Fund, itself launched after the former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half was diagnosed with MND in December 2019.

Within a month of its creation, the club had garnered sufficient interest to donate £50,000 to the fund – and that amount has since doubled.

Members of the club will share the experience of owning Burrow Seven, a four-year-old grey gelding by Kayf Tara in training with Jedd O’Keeffe in Leyburn.

Burrow Seven wears a celebratory rosette next to stablehand Jess to mark £100,000 donated to the MND Association

The horse is yet to make his racecourse debut, but when he does the charity may receive further funds because all prize money will also be donated.

Barrie McDermott, former Rhinos great and ambassador for the campaign, said of the milestone: “Burrow Seven is the campaign that keeps on giving.

“This is our second big donation in three months, and we hope there will be many more to come.”

Burrow added: “I want to say a huge thank you to all of the Burrow Seven members who have helped raise £100,000 to help fight MND.

“It’s a great achievement. When Barrie first told me about the concept of the fundraising campaign I was really impressed by how original and fun it sounded.

Rob Burrow and his mother Irene stand in front of Burrow Seven at Jedd O'Keeffe's racing yard in Middleham, Yorkshire

“I never dreamed it could raise this money. I’ve chosen that all donations in my name will go directly into research to help one day find a cure for MND.”

The cause is supported by several racing figures, including jockeys Paul Hanagan, Brian Hughes and Paul Mulrennan.

“Burrow Seven is such a great initiative,” said Hanagan.

“I’m really proud to be involved with the fundraising campaign.

“It’s brilliant to see the horse racing and rugby league communities come together to raise such an invaluable amount of money for this great cause.”