Burrows eyeing Summer Stakes target for Raqiya

Raqiya is set to head to York next month following her Listed victory at Salisbury.

The Blue Point filly returned from 245 days off the track to beat Funny Story by a neck at the Wiltshire circuit.

That made it two wins from two visits to Salisbury following a comfortable success in her second race as a juvenile, before she backed that up by coasting home by four and a quarter lengths at Haydock.

Raqiya stepped up to Group Three level at Ayr at the back end of last season but could only manage fifth place, two and three-quarter lengths behind Prime Art.

However, trainer Owen Burrows is keen to try again in that grade and will send her to the William Hill Summer Stakes on the Knavesmire after being unable to find a suitable race during Royal Ascot.

Burrows said: “She goes to York on July 12 for a Group Three. She’ll go there.

“It’s a shame there was nothing suitable for her at Ascot really, so we’ve had to sit on her a little bit since Salisbury, but that’s the plan with her.”

Stablemate Anmaat could also make a reappearance on the Knavesmire.

The six-year-old gelding won the Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp on his last outing 13 months ago and could return to action in the Sky Bet York Stakes on July 27.

Burrows added: “Anmaat has obviously been off for a good while now. He’s back in fast work. I’m trying to look at the Sky Bet race at York on King George day.

“That’s what I’m aiming him at, but whether or not he’ll be fit enough for that is another matter. I’ll say he’s fit enough but I’m not going to force him to get there, as such.

“So, there is the Rose of Lancaster a few weeks later, but my aim is to try to go to York with him if he’s ready.”