Business as usual as Blackmore makes one ride count at Thurles

Rachael Blackmore enjoyed a triumphant homecoming after her Champion Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup double when winning on her only ride at Thurles on Saturday.

Back at her local track – and the scene of her very first victory – the 32-year-old delighted her legion of fans as she made all on Gentlemansgame in the Carey Glass Hurdle.

Blackmore was control from the outset on the Mouse Morris-trained six-year-old. It was a double for Morris and owners Robcour after the earlier victory of French Dynamite.

Rachael Blackmore is interviewed at Thurles (PA)

Gentlemansgame may not have set up a big lead, but when asked for his effort the 11-8 favourite had plenty left in the tank and pulled away to cross the line eight and a half lengths ahead of Unexpected Depth.

Blackmore reflected on a remarkable week that saw her take the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle for the second year running and become the first woman to ride the winner of the Gold Cup, going one place better than last year with A Plus Tard.

“I feel tired, and that’s the first thing that comes to mind! You’re tired because you can’t sleep with excitement and it was an incredible week,” she said.

“I feel so lucky and it is hard to comprehend. I’m getting to ride a lot of very good horses and Honeysuckle and A Plus Tard this week were incredible – steering them around was an easy task.

“You’d be an alien if you didn’t feel the pressure on Honeysuckle. However, that’s the type of pressure you want, as it means you’re heading to Cheltenham with a chance. It’s great when it works out.

Rachael Blackmore celebrates with A Plus Tard (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“I was happy with her through the race, and while she maybe didn’t travel as well during the race and I was a little wider than I wanted, to be honest you can do anything on her. She always finds a way out of trouble and when you do ask her to go, she finds an extra gear.

“Walking back into the parade ring, the sound never let up and it was just black with people everywhere.”

She added “A Plus Tard landed after the last and picked up incredibly. I wanted to ride him differently than last year and I didn’t want to be upsides Minella Indo again.

“I was in behind a few more horses than I wanted but was where I wanted to be and it’s great when it works out.”