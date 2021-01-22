Buveur D’Air all set for Haydock return

Buveur D’Air makes his long-awaited return after 420 days on the sidelines at Haydock – but The New One Unibet Hurdle is unlikely to be a “gimme”, despite only two horses taking on the former champion.

The Nicky Henderson-trained 10-year-old receives weight from both his rivals on Saturday and is proven in testing conditions, although the Grade Two affair may not have been the first race on the Seven Barrows trainer’s agenda for the JP McManus-owned gelding.

However, Henderson has been delighted with how Buveur D’Air has got himself into a position to race again, after he picked up a nasty injury to his hoof at Newcastle in November 2019, with a six-inch splinter from a hurdle becoming stuck in his foot, requiring surgery.

Nicky Henderson with Buveur D'Air at his Seven Barrows yard in Lambourn (PA Archive)

“This wasn’t the original plan, but he was so well and came to himself much quicker than I anticipated so we decided to come here and it will be great to see him back on a racetrack,” Henderson – whose current champion Epatante was beaten at odds-on in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day – said in his Unibet blog.

“It was very much touch and go as to whether he’d even race again because he had to have his foot literally put back together, but we have changed the way he trains and he never sets foot on anything other than grass and everything has gone well.

“Yes there are only three runners and yes he receives weight, but it’s still a horse race and he has to jump and gallop round safely so it’s certainly no ‘gimme’. But I couldn’t be happier with him.”

Ballyandy was successful at Haydock 12 months ago (PA Archive)

Nigel Twiston-Davies feels Ballyandy will be no pushover as he bids to win this race for the second year running.

“Ballyandy has been a wonderful horse for us and we’re looking forward to seeing him run,” said the Naunton handler.

“He won the race last year on testing ground, so hopefully he can once again go close.

“He is taking on the returning Buveur D’Air but, given the ground and his form this season, we are hopeful of a good run. He came out of the Christmas Hurdle well and this has been the plan since.”

He’s a smashing horse, he can only keep on improving and you can’t turn your back on a three-runner race at Haydock

Navajo Pass has a bit to find on ratings, but trainer Donald McCain is happy to take his chance in such a small field.

“Obviously we’re up against it off 149, he’s just turned five,” said the Cheshire handler.

“We’ve nowhere to go unless we want to carry a huge weight in a handicap, which is what we were doing at the start of the season and couldn’t do it.

“I think two miles on this ground will be fine. I’ve got an owner (Tim Leslie) that’s prepared to take a punt, so we’ll see.

“He’s a nice horse, he’s probably next season’s horse in that sense. For last season’s juveniles this can be a tough year. He’s a smashing horse, he can only keep on improving and you can’t turn your back on a three-runner race at Haydock.”

Allart takes the next step in his chasing career (PA Wire)

Henderson is looking forward to seeing how Allart fares in the Read Nicky Henderson’s Unibet Blog Novices’ Chase after he made a winning fencing debut.

“I thought he put up a good display at Ascot on his chasing debut where he got better as the race went on and it was very good education for him,” he said.

“He’s come out of that in very good form and has worked and schooled well since so this looks a good race for him and he goes there with an obvious favourite’s chance.”

Anthony Honeyball has two strong contenders in Sam Brown and Acey Milan for the Peter Marsh Handicap Chase.

Sam Brown is a leading Peter Marsh Chase contender (PA Archive)

Sam Brown won the Grade Two novice event on this card 12 months ago and shaped well on his seasonal reappearance when third to Imperial Aura at Carlisle in November.

“He’s had a patchy career in terms of injuries and setbacks. At the age of nine he hasn’t got many miles on the clock, but this has looked the right race for him,” said Honeyball.

“It looks like he’ll stay the trip well and he shaped like a stayer. He’s OK at the minute and seems to be coming into it in the same shape as when he won the novice here last year.

“When he was third at Carlisle he jumped well and solidified the mark he was on, but it’s a valuable race, a nice number of runners and I’m looking forward to running him. Ben Godfrey takes a valuable 5lb off.”

Acey Milan (right) is a second Peter Marsh challenger for Anthony Honeyball (PA Archive)

Acey Milan is the bigger priced of his pair after two poor runs, but Honeyball would not be surprised if the seven-year-old put in a much better show.

“He ran well over hurdles there last season and he’s won round Aintree first time out this season. I quite like the look of him on paper,” said the Dorset handler.

“The ground was a bit quick for him at Newbury and I don’t know what happened at Plumpton. Nothing came to light after it.

“I’m hoping a flat track like Haydock with more runners is what he wants. I think he might be dangerous off 10st 4lb if everything is right with him. He could be an interesting contender off that weight.”

McCain is looking forward to stepping Minella Drama up to Grade Two company in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle.

The six-year-old is still learning his trade, but has won his last two starts after being runner-up to Llandinabo Lad on his hurdling debut.

McCain said: “He’s a grand horse, he’s a little bit raw still and a bit to learn.

“Two miles round there should be fine and this has been the target since Bangor.”

Llandinabo Lad, trained by Tom Symonds, reopposes, while the other three runners – Faivoir, Nada To Prada and Anythinforlove – won on their latest starts.