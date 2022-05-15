Cachet just denied by Mangoustine in bid for Classic double
Cachet just missed out as Mikel Delzangles’ Mangoustine prevailed after a thrilling finish to the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp.
The filly was placed third at the same track in the Prix de la Grotte in April, coming home behind Rosacea in a race that often acts as a trial for the French 1000 Guineas itself.
Rosacea was the favourite for French Classic as a result, but it was 12-1 chance Mangoustine who was able to reverse the form under Gerald Mosse when denying George Boughey’s Newmarket Guineas heroine Cachet by just a head in a tight group finish.
The Dark Angel three-year-old is owned by French-American basketball star Tony Parker, who told Sky Sports Racing: “I feel amazing, it’s like a dream.
“After a year investing in this world, I never thought I’d be winning a race like this.
“I just want to say thanks to everybody, it’s really a team effort and it’s unbelievable.”
When asked how the victory compared to his NBA successes, Parker said: “It’s kind of similar, it can’t be better than this. It’s a big race, it’s one of the best races in the world, so to win this with Mangoustine is unbelievable.
“Maybe we will come to the UK, I know that if she went well today we would think about Ascot. We’ll see, we’ll talk with the coach, but if the next thing is the UK that would be great.”
