Cadran a possible target for Courage Mon Ami

Connections of Courage Mon Ami are tentatively working back from the Prix du Cadran, as last year’s Gold Cup hero continues his recovery from a setback.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the five-year-old gave his owners Wathnan Racing a dream start to their ownership venture by claiming the Royal Ascot staying feature in 2023 and will always hold a special place in the affections of the team for that reason.

Last seen finishing a valiant second to Coltrane in last year’s Lonsdale Cup, the son of Frankel was being prepared for the defence of his Gold Cup crown when suffering a setback.

He will miss the height of summer and with his team eager not to rush their star stayer back to the track, a trip to ParisLongchamp in early October has been highlighted as an objective for the rest of the current campaign.

“He obviously had a setback so we gave him some time off. He’s back trotting now and back being ridden,” explained Wathnan’s racing adviser Richard Brown.

“We’ll gradually build him up and he will tell us when he’s ready to run, but we’re sort of working back from the Cadran.

“We’re thinking Cadran and maybe a prep race before and we will see how he goes. He’s been off for a while but is trotting now and it’s good to have him back under tack.

“He gave Wathnan a tremendous day last year and he will be given all the time he needs, he will never be rushed. He’s a much-loved horse amongst the Wathnan team.”