Cairde Go Deo runs out stylish winner at the Curragh

Cairde Go Deo stepped up on a promising debut run to claim an impressive victory in the Loder Irish EBF Fillies’ Race at the Curragh

The daughter of Camelot finished second on her racecourse bow for Ger Lyons at Leopardstown last month and plenty clearly fancied her chances of improving on that as she was sent off the 8-13 favourite under Colin Keane.

She was travelling noticeably well at the top of the straight and Keane took the decision to launch her challenge down the middle of the track, where she pulled four and a half lengths clear of a promising newcomer in History – a 2.8million guinea purchase as a yearling in October.

Despite the manner of her success, connections will take a patient approach with no big-race entries at this stage.

She will run again, but it’s all about next year and we’ll let her grow into herself

Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother, said: “Obviously she had experience over a lot of her rivals, but Ger doesn’t want to over-race her this year. It’s all about next year and she has been telling us that she is crying out for a run.

“She got away with that ground. She obviously wants further, but definitely wants next year. We won’t be rushing her back and that’s why she has no early-closing races.

“If she tells us, we will supplement her for the autumn. She will run again, but it’s all about next year and we’ll let her grow into herself.

“From the word go she’s telling us she’s sharper, being what she’s by, than what she’s meant to be.”

Cowboy Justice (2-1 favourite) made virtually all for a narrow success in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Plenty of attention was focused on Bluegrass, another newcomer for Aidan O’Brien with a sterling pedigree as a son of Galileo out of top sprinter Quiet Reflection, but he was slow to start and never able to get in a serious blow.

In contrast, Cowboy Justice bowled along in front for Shane Foley and while the well-backed Swan Bay made a late dash for glory, Jessica Harrington’s charge held on by a neck at the line.

Cowboy Justice won the opener at the Curragh(Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Harrington said: “I’m delighted with that. Shane said he was just getting a bit lonely out in front.

“Shane said he’s still pretty immature and will improve again from that. He’s a nice horse and we’ll probably be staying at seven furlongs for the moment.

“We could look at something like the Futurity.”

My Holy Fox (left) completed a double for Harrington and Foley (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Harrington and Keane made it a double with My Holy Fox (17-2) in the DMG Media Fillies Maiden.

Out of luck in two previous outings, My Holy Fox took a huge leap forwards with a three-quarter-length verdict over Punhakha.

Harrington said: “At Gowran she was very raw and green, but she ran on well in the end.

“I wasn’t sure if we were going the right distance today as I thought she needed a mile and it looked like that halfway through the race. Suddenly she quickened up and she won.

“She’s a beautifully-bred filly and has won a Curragh maiden now. Some black type would be nice and she probably needs to get her toe in. Things fell right for her today.”