Cairo delivers at Dundalk – setting up UAE Derby and possible trip to Kentucky

Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore teamed up at Dundalk on Friday evening, as the Classic-entered Cairo got Ballydoyle off the mark for 2023 at the first time of asking.

A smart juvenile who finished his campaign with victory in the Group Three Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown, the Quality Road colt was sent off the 30-100 favourite for this assignment in the Listed Patton Stakes over a mile – a race that forms part of the ‘European Road to the Kentucky Derby’.

Matching strides with News At Ten for much of the journey, the market leader asserted down the straight to get on top and ultimately score by a comfortable two lengths.

The Patton Stakes was won by O’Brien and Moore with Mendelssohn in 2018 – and Cairo could follow in his footsteps by going for the UAE Derby and possibly to Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “It was a nice start for him. Aidan felt coming here that he was just ready to start. He’ll come on plenty for the run.

“Ryan was happy with him, he said he will come on plenty as well, experience and fitness-wise. Ryan couldn’t get cover and he probably did a little much early against others that had a race. He gave Ryan a nice feel.

“The plan is, all being well and if he comes out of this well, he will go off to Dubai for the UAE Derby and we will see how we go.

“He’s an exciting horse to have and hopefully he has a good season ahead of him.”

Armstrong added: “He came to hand quick enough and Aidan felt fitness-wise he was just ready to start. It is worth a try on the dirt in Dubai. If it went well over there, we could possibly look at Kentucky (Derby). He has the Triple Crown entry.

“It is good have the Group One entries here as well as looking overseas.

“Ryan felt he took a good blow and he’ll come on plenty.

“He’s a son of Quality Road, very good pedigree. Plenty of speed in the pedigree and a very good mover. An athletic horse with a lovely attitude and he is exciting. He’ll step up in trip in Dubai.

“Plenty of options.”