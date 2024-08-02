Caius Chorister relishing drop in trip for Lillie Langtry tilt

Caius Chorister has been reported none the worse for her Gold Cup exploits and is expected to enjoy dropping down in distance for Saturday’s Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood.

The five-year-old blew any chance she had of staying two and a half miles at Royal Ascot by pulling hard early on and ultimately faded away to finish 21 lengths adrift of Kyprios in sixth.

However, she had previously gone close in both the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot and Sandown’s Henry II Stakes over two miles, losing out by just a head on each occasion.

Her last run at this weekend’s trip of a mile and six furlongs was in October’s Prix Belle de Nuit at Saint-Cloud, when powering to a four-length victory over Royal Mila at Group Three Level.

Owner Clive Washbourn has been in a typically bullish mood ahead of the Group Two test and trainer David Menuisier is also hopeful of a strong showing.

The West Sussex handler said: “She’s in good form, she’s come out of the Gold Cup really well and she’s ready to go again.

“I think two miles is her maximum distance and she’s really effective over one-mile-six, she won a Group Three over this trip.

“She has won at Goodwood before, so I would say the race is ideal for her.

“She’s not ground dependent, so I think she should go well whatever the forecast.

“Clive is always confident, but that’s a good thing – it’s better to have this attitude before a race than be looking for potential dangers everywhere, otherwise you wouldn’t do anything in life.”

Free Wind was a well-beaten fourth 12 months ago after being sent off as the hot favourite, but that was on heavy ground.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained six-year-old claimed the first of her six wins at this venue back in 2021 and can boast four Group-class victories on her impressive CV.

She was unfortunate to run into a rampant Bluestocking when trying to retain her Middleton title at York in May and has been freshened up for this return to Goodwood.

“Last year in the Lilly Langtry, it was unfortunate there were thunderstorms during the day and unpredictable levels of rain and understandably that didn’t suit any of them,” said Thady Gosden.

“Free Wind has been in good order this year, she obviously ran well first time out at York in the Middleton and that is solid form. She’s been given a nice break since then and stepping back up to one-mile-six is right up her street.

“It’s a premier staying-fillies race of the summer and of course it’s a very competitive field.”

Following Goliath’s superb King George success, French trainer Francis-Henri Graffard has his eye on more British prize-money with Melo Melo.

The five-year-old was a Group Two scorer at Deauville around this time last term, before just failing to reel in Warm Heart in the Prix Vermeille.

“Francis is flying at the moment and it’s great to see, he runs a tremendous operation and deserves all the success he gets,” said Richard Brown, European racing adviser for owners Wathnan Racing.

“He’s very happy with Melo Melo and sent me a video of her working the other day where she looked to be moving exceptionally well.

“Obviously, it’s a tough race, with Caius Chorister and Free Wind looking to have obvious claims, but I think our filly deserves her place and I think stepping back up to the one-mile-six will see her in her best light.

“She would probably prefer some ease in the ground but she’s not going to get that, so we will just take our chance and the ground may be quick but it is very safe.”

There is also a strong Irish presence, with Jim Crowley set to partner Aidan O’Brien’s recent Fairyhouse scorer Grateful, Henry de Bromhead sending over Term Of Endearment, winner of the Group Three Bronte Cup at York in May, and Joseph O’Brien saddling Dancing Tango.