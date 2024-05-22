Caius Chorister seeking to further advertise staying credentials

Caius Chorister is out to continue a good week for David Menuisier in the Chasemore Farm Henry II Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening.

The five-year-old mare has improved out of all recognition since winning her first race off a mark of 53 in May 2022, but even so she took her form to a new level last time out.

She was narrowly denied by Coltrane in the Sagaro Stakes on her first run over two miles, seemingly crying out for the trip, and with the recent rain in her favour confidence in the camp is high following victory in the same Clive Washbourn colours for Devil’s Point in the German 2000 Guineas.

“She proved the other day that she can hold her own in the stayers’ division, she came out of the race well so I expect her to run another good race,” said Menuisier.

“Seemingly she is still improving and that is all credit to her, she’s unbelievable. Even in the Sagaro the other day I wasn’t sure what to expect, she absolutely stunned me.

“The owner was confident she would win! She’s truly unbelievable, such a superstar.

“Every time she steps up in trip she improves, she didn’t help herself by being fresh but she flew home.

“This time around the conditions are different and the others have had a run, Trueshan and Sweet William, so you would expect them to improve, but we won’t go there worrying too much about the opposition, we’ll just do what we can and hope that is enough to win.”

Alan King’s Trueshan still carries a Group One penalty which will make life difficult, while Robert Havlin, after picking up the Derby ride on Ambiente Friendly, partners Sweet William as usual for the Gosdens.

George Scott has declared Prydwen who has been a star on the all-weather recently – but he fears the rain may scupper his intention to run.

“Unfortunately it looks like the rain could prove problematic which is a shame because in his last three runs he’s put in three career-bests,” said Scott.

“That’s a good effort for a six-year-old and he earned his rating of 108 which entitles him to run in a race like this.

“We were hoping the rain didn’t come as most of the opposition want it soft and we feel he’s a better horse on better ground.

“He’s in the Northumberland Plate and the Gold Cup, but there’s nothing for him before either of those so it will be one or the other.”

Scott has also declared Isle Of Jurra, who won four of his five races in Bahrain earlier in the year, for the Chasemore Farm Brigadier Gerard Stakes. However, he is another who needs better ground.

“He was a star for us out in Bahrain and I thought his last run was particularly impressive as he was coming off the back of a busy time,” said Scott.

“We’ve got him declared in a Listed race at Goodwood on Friday and I think he’s more likely to go there.

“I see Karl Burke has declared Royal Rhyme for the same two races and he wants soft ground and we want good ground so it looks like he’ll get to run at Sandown and we’ll be at Goodwood as they have avoided the rain for once.”

The aforementioned Royal Rhyme, Certain Lad, Elegancia and Miss Cantik make up the field.

Seven two-year-olds are due to go to post in the Orbital Veterinary Services National Stakes, with Richard Hannon’s Hawaiian the favourite.

Dominic Ffrench Davis runs two in the unbeaten filly Enchanting Empress and the Wootton Bassett colt Reposado.

“She’s done nothing wrong. She’s a filly that I think is improving and I think she’ll improve again when she goes six furlongs,” said Ffrench Davis of Enchanting Empress.

“I think she’s the form horse to beat in the race and hopefully she’ll go very well.

“I don’t think cut in the ground will worry her, I don’t know how soft it’s going to get there but I think she’ll get six so if it makes it more of a test of stamina I don’t think it will worry her.

“The colt will improve again when he gets to run over six. We like him, he made lovely progress from his first to second run and I think he’s improved again.

“He might give the filly something to worry about. These two would be right up there with our better juveniles at the moment.”

Brocklesby winner Zminiature (Dylan Cunha) and Sonic Blue (Tom Dascombe) are other of interest.