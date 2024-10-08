Calandagan all set for Champion Stakes clash with Economics

Calandagan’s trainer Francis Graffard is relishing the prospect of a Qipco Champion Stakes clash with Economics.

The Aga Khan-owned gelding heads to Ascot on October 19 having won three of his five starts in 2024, including a six-length romp in the King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal meeting back in June.

Subsequently beaten just a length by City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International at York, Calandagan – who as a gelding was unable to contest the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – arrives in Berkshire fresh from a break, with his trainer unconcerned by the possibility of testing conditions and eager to take on Irish Champion Stakes victor Economics.

Graffard said: “Everything is well with Calandagan and he looks in very good shape. He has had a bit of time since York and, provided all goes well between now and Champions Day, he will be spot on for the Champion Stakes.

“I thought it was a fantastic run at York. He accelerated strongly and his final three furlongs were impressive. The main difference between York and Champions Day will likely be the ground, but he has form on soft ground earlier in the year.

“We have already met City Of Troy and now we take on another very strong opponent in Economics. It will be interesting to see how it pans out, and ground conditions could be a factor, but we know that Calandagan is a very good horse and look forward to the race.”

Fellow French-trained runner Iresine is also due to tackle the Champion Stakes, having won the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp last month.

Trainer Jean-Pierre Gauvin, who has yet to saddle a runner in Britain, said: “We could have stayed in France for the Prix du Conseil de Paris or the Prix Royal-Oak, but the Royal-Oak has moved to Saint-Cloud, a track where Iresine performs worse than at Longchamp.

“The horse deserves to run in Group One races and we all collectively really want to experience this English adventure with the different co-owners, including my children.

“The distance may be short for him, but he has already won a Group race, the La Coupe, over 2,000 metres (10 furlongs). The distance is not the most important factor for him. With Iresine, the key is the ground. We hope it will be as soft as possible.”