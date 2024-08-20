Calandagan and Zarakem offering French resistance to City Of Troy

Francis-Henri Graffard hopes his Royal Ascot winner Calandagan is ready to step forward when he takes his chance in the Juddmonte International at York.

The Gleneagles gelding faces a star-studded line-up on the Knavesmire, with Derby and Eclipse winner City Of Troy and Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly part of the record 13-strong field for York’s richest-ever race.

Calandagan has impressed this year and was a three-quarter-length second on his seasonal reappearance in a Listed event at Saint-Cloud.

He then won the Group Three Prix Noailles and Prix Hocquart at ParisLongchamp, with all three of those races coming on soft or heavy ground.

Calandagan displayed his versatility when he won the Group Two King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot on good to firm, and Graffard is confident he is ready to move up to the highest level for the first time, in an event which is part of the Qipco British Champions Series.

Graffard said: “He’s in very good form. We gave him time after his win at Ascot and he’s back to his best form and ready to take his chance. He’s ready for the next level and we’ll see where we stand.

“The opposition is very strong, but I think York will suit him as it’s a big, galloping track with a long straight compared to somewhere like Deauville.

“He was very difficult as a two-year-old and we were struggling to get the best out of him, so we had no choice (to geld him), but he’s a completely different horse now.”

Zarakem is another French raider, with trainer Jerome Reynier seeing the race as the perfect preparation for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe later in the year.

The four-year-old disappointed on his first attempt at Group One level in the Prix Ganay, but it was a different story in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes when only beaten three-quarters of a length in second by Auguste Rodin at 33-1.

“They are talking about the hottest race of the year. We are not very far from it. It is going to be a very strong test,” Reynier said.

“Obviously, he ran a really good race at Royal Ascot and he showed he was able to deal with the fast ground at the highest level. We are going to wait at the back for some pace and hopefully we will be finishing as fast as the other day.

“It was a long trip (to Ascot) and he had to recover from it. He looks amazing and he’s been training very well. We are really looking forward to seeing him again in England and his final target will be the Arc in early October and we thought this was the perfect race to use as a trial.

“We are going to try our best to be the most competitive we can. There’s a long straight and he’s been handling Longchamp heavy ground and fast ground at Ascot, so he’s shown he’s very versatile and there shouldn’t be any issue with the racetrack.”

Clive Cox is confident of a strong run from Eclipse third Ghostwriter, despite a less than ideal draw.

Cox said: “As we expected, it is one of the most competitive races of the year. It was always going to be highly competitive and we’re really looking forward to it.

“He ran really well at Sandown and the form has been franked with the second horse winning in Germany (Al Riffa in the Grosser Preis von Berlin), so we’re happy. I would have chosen a different draw (13) given a choice, but I’m very happy that we’re going there in good form.

“We’re looking forward to this week and that will guide us accordingly (for future plans this season). We’d prefer a drier build-up than a wet one.”

Durezza is another from overseas taking his chance, with the Japanese St Leger winner making his UK debut.

“He has won the Japanese St Leger, but his other four wins have been around 10 furlongs,” said Yusuke Sai, racing manager for Japan’s Northern Farm, who bred the international contender.

“He is not a thorough stayer, he has a bit of class. He can stay, but we think 10 furlongs to a mile and a half is his best distance.”

The Owen Burrows-trained Alflaila is a course specialist, having won the Group Three Strensall Stakes and Group Two York Stakes twice.

Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell, said: “He’s another older horse, he’s there to try to win what he can, we are taking on the very best so nobody’s saying he’s going to go and win it.

“But I’m sure if he runs his race he’ll be there or thereabouts. He’s got a great mind on him, lovely attitude and loves his work.

“Our horse is a regular Group Two verging Group One class and who knows, he might not be good enough, that’s fine, but I’m sure he will be give a good account of himself.”

William Haggas’ Maljoom ran a big race when second to Notable Speech in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and jockey Tom Marquand believes he will handle the step up in trip.

He said: “It was a massive run at Goodwood, where he was second to a Guineas winner and an exceptional horse, and everyone was in agreement afterwards that the step up to a mile and a quarter would help him and was the next logical step.”

Israr steps up to Group One level after winning the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot and Richard Hills, assistant racing manager for Shadwell, said: “He’s in there on his own merits.

“Sheikha Hissa took the view that he deserves his chance. He loves fast ground; York will suit him really well and I think he’ll run a big race. He’s in good nick.”