Calandagan delights Graffard in Juddmonte International defeat

Francis-Henri Graffard was proud of Calandagan in defeat after the French raider found only the brilliant City Of Troy too strong in an epic Juddmonte International at York.

Calandagan was on a roll after completing a hat-trick for the season with a stunning display in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, and he was a 13-2 shot to continue his winning streak in what looked the race of the season on the Knavesmire.

There was no hanging around from the much-heralded Derby hero City Of Troy, who galloped his rivals into submission from the front to claim victory in a course record time – and it was Graffard’s charge who gave him most to think about.

Stephane Pasquier’s mount ate up the ground in the home straight and will briefly have had City Of Troy’s supporters sweating after moving onto his tail. He could not quite get on terms, but his trainer felt he lost little in coming up only a length short.

“It was a fantastic run. They jumped very fast and then they took a pull and that didn’t suit us, as we found ourselves quite far from the lead,” said Graffard.

“He tried my horse, the way he quickened in the straight, it was fantastic to watch. I shouted as I was thinking we were coming to get him (City Of Troy), but he kept pushing and he is a champion.

“I’m very proud of our horse. It is the first time he has run in a Group One and we didn’t have any Group One form before, so there were still a lot of question marks – but the way he accelerated in the straight was fantastic and he is a very good horse.”

We'll see how he comes back because I think he gave a lot of his heart on the racecourse today

While in no rush to firm up future plans, Graffard raised a return to Ascot for the Qipco Champion Stakes in October as a possibility.

He added: “Obviously we will see how he comes back. He can come back to Ascot for the Champion Stakes, we will speak to the entourage obviously, but we know he doesn’t mind soft ground.

“There are plenty of options. As you know, he’s a gelding. We’ll see how he comes back because I think he gave a lot of his heart on the racecourse today.

“He definitely could (travel abroad), but I think he’s a horse that wants a big, galloping track.”

Having finished third behind City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month, Clive Cox’s 33-1 shot Ghostwriter again picked up the bronze medal to emerge best of the home team.

Cox said: “I’m extremely proud. It was definitely the race of the year and I’m very proud of how my horse has acquitted himself impeccably, enjoying the drier surface.

“Full marks to Richard Kingscote for the ride he gave him from stall 13 and I’m highly delighted with the run and proud to be part of it.

“It was a career-best without a shadow of a doubt. We’ve always believed in him, he was an incredible two-year-old, these dreams always felt possible and thankfully he’s confirming those possibilities.

“I think a mile and a quarter is his trip and I don’t think we’ll be searching to take him further.”

Bluestocking has enjoyed a fine season for trainer Ralph Beckett and owners Juddmonte, landing the Middleton Stakes over this course and distance in the spring before breaking her Group One duck in the Pretty Polly Stakes in Ireland and then finishing second to Goliath in the King George.

Solid market support led to her going off the 5-1 second-favourite for her latest top-level assignment and while she was far from disgraced in fourth, connections felt the run exposed her limitations against the best of the boys.

“She’s run a huge race, to be fair. The first three home are very good horses and to be best of the rest in what looked like the race of the year was a huge run,” said Juddmonte’s European racing manager Barry Mahon.

“Today was to find out whether she was up to an Arc or if she is a filly for the Prix de l’Opera or the Fillies & Mares on Champions Day. I think today we found out we’ve got a very good filly, but she’s probably better sticking to her own sex.

“We’re very, very happy with her and Rossa (Ryan) said the trip makes no difference (mile and a quarter or a mile and a half).

“Obviously we’ve had two course records today, so the ground is quick and Rossa felt she might be a little bit better on softer ground, but we were comprehensively beaten, so we’ll go back against our own sex and try to win another (Group One) before the year is out.

“All year she hasn’t let us down. I know you’re always disappointed to finish fourth, but that was a huge run.”