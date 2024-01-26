Caldwell team found losses hard to bear
Owners Andrew and Gemma Brown, whose horses run under the Caldwell Construction banner, have cited the recent sad losses of young horses as the reason for their shock exit from the sport.
Their red and white silks were becoming an increasing familiar sight on Irish racecourses, with all trained by Gordon Elliott.
They enjoyed their first Cheltenham Festival win last March when Jazzy Matty was successful in the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle and have tasted Grade One success this season with Caldwell Potter.
He is a full-brother to the ill-fated Mighty Potter, but will be one of 29 horses up for grabs at their dispersal sale which will take place at Tattersalls Ireland early next month.
Other notable runners in the red and white colours this season include Fil Dor, Imagine and Sa Fureur, while Cesarewitch second Pied Piper is another leading light.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, a statement on the Caldwell Construction Horse Racing account read:
“Further to the sad loss of one of our young horses D B Cooper again as a family we are absolutely heartbroken. Also we lost Smooth Player only just two weeks ago. Having a young family it’s hard to cope with such losses and therefore we feel it is time for a break from the sport.
“We would also like to thank Gordon and his team for their hard work and support the last few years and wish them all the best.”
