California Spangle glitters to secure Sprint success

Hong Kong star California Spangle shattered the track record when seeing off Star Of Mystery and Diligent Harry in a red-hot Al Quoz Sprint.

Trained by Tony Cruz and ridden by Brenton Avdulla, the six-year-old has spent the majority of his career racing over seven furlongs and a mile and even finished second in the 2022 Hong Kong Derby over 10 furlongs behind Romantic Warrior.

He has locked horns with Golden Sixty on many occasions but having his first start over six furlongs since January 2022, he displayed blistering speed.

The winner was never far from the pace but had Clive Cox’s Diligent Harry for company for most of it.

California Spangle’s superior stamina kicked in close home as he stamped his authority on the contest, as Charlie Appleby’s three-year-old filly Star Of Mystery made late headway under Frankie Dettori to beat Diligent Harry for second.

“We came here knowing we had a good chance,” said Cruz.

“But we also knew that giving 13lb to Star Of Mystery would be tough. When he hits the front, nothing can catch him, and we were all over the moon when he took the lead.

“He broke a record on his debut over 1,000 metres (five furlongs), then we stretched him out to a mile, but in this 1200m you have to run at 1400m to win it.

“He’s a horse I think that can go places. I believe his ability is better than the others. It’s 10th time lucky for me in Dubai.”

Cox was understandably delighted with the performance of Diligent Harry and said: “We’re really pleased he’s been placed in a Group One.

“He’s repeated what we were seeing at home and it is very important that he travelled out here so well. He doesn’t like soft ground, so his season will be governed outside that.”