Callum Shepherd continuing to make his mark

It has been a season to remember for Callum Shepherd, who is eyeing more big days in the saddle following his Ascot treble last Saturday.

The 26-year-old was unexpectedly in the spotlight when seeing his Derby dreams dashed earlier in the summer, replaced by Robert Havlin on Ambiente Friendly ahead of the Epsom Classic.

But he was soon creating his own headlines when steering Isle Of Jura to a memorable Hardwicke Stakes victory at Royal Ascot, before having another day to remember at the Berkshire track last weekend.

Less than 24 hours after being unseated from Simon and Ed Crisford’s Magnum Opus at the track, he was guiding the training duo’s star miler Quddwah to victory in the featured Anne Cowley Memorial Summer Mile Stakes.

“I’m thrilled with how things are going and I’ve registered some big-race wins on a few different horses and particularly at the bigger meetings,” said Shepherd.

“I’m managing to make a bit of a mark which is pretty good.”

Quddwah was Shepherd’s second Group Two success of the season and leg one of a brilliant Ascot three-timer, as he took full advantage of big-race opportunities for some high-profile connections on a busy afternoon around the country.

The Kingman colt is now four from four in his career, and Shepherd believes races such as the Sussex Stakes are realistic for a horse he appreciates his weighing-room colleagues will be queueing up to ride.

“Quddwah is a really exciting horse and looks a Group One winner in the making,” continued Shepherd.

“It was great to get the leg-up on him, and for him to go and justify his favouritism was brilliant.

“It’s not been discussed (if he will keep the ride) and it will be down to connections and something which is out of my hands. He’s going to be a ride which a lot of people will want and we will have to see, but hopefully I’m in the equation.”

The rider also helped James Fanshawe’s Surveyor make a return to the winner’s enclosure, while he also registered his first victory aboard Charlie Fellowes’ Kodi Lion and is predicting bigger things for both in the second half of the season.

Shepherd added: “It was lovely to ride Cheveley Park a winner for James Fanshawe. I think James has trained a lot of the family so it was nice to be able to do that and for there to be a backstory to it.

“She’s a horse who is progressing nicely and you should hopefully see more of her in the second half of the season.

“Kodi Lion has gone up 7lb for what he did at Ascot and even though he only won a length, he did so very well. He will be targeted at one of the big festivals I think and he looks a really progressive three-year-old at this point who could step up in trip again.

“He’s exciting and owned by Opulence Thoroughbreds and it is nice to see a syndicate enjoying a really great time. It would be nice to see him head to a festival where they can really enjoy him.”

Shepherd’s high came shortly after a low the previous evening and the jockey admits he was somewhat fortunate to escape Friday’s unseat with only superficial injuries, praising the Ascot medical team for the role they played in ensuring he was fit to take up Saturday’s star book of rides.

Patched up and sporting bandages to protect the previous evening’s stitches, he was back in the saddle to enjoy a renaissance story only racing can provide.

“I was probably pretty lucky. I have some stitches in my forehead, but the body was fine and luckily I was able to ride,” explained Shepherd.

“I passed the concussion protocol and was able to get my helmet on without too much discomfort which was the main thing.

It's racing, there's highs and lows and it's a brilliant sport for that reason

“It’s inevitable from time to time (to have a fall) and I was obviously worried it wasn’t very well timed given the good rides I knew that I had the next day.

“Guy Mitchell did the stitches and the medical team as always were excellent and it is a credit to them for attending to me so quickly and they got me on my way before the end of racing on Friday.

“It’s racing, there’s highs and lows and it’s a brilliant sport for that reason. There’s the chance to compete every day and when you can find the right horses and have those days, that’s what makes the sport really special. I’m glad I had one of those days on Saturday.”

Of course Shepherd’s greatest day this season came aboard Isle Of Jura when scoring for the first time at the Royal meeting, continuing a long and fruitful association with George Scott’s crack middle-distance operator.

A setback has ended hopes of the gelding extending his five-race winning sequence in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes back at Ascot later this month, while also prematurely curtailing his season.

However, those associated are positive the four-year-old can make his presence felt once again upon his return next season.

“Isle Of Jura gave us a lot of good days in Bahrain which was really important given who he represents and we had a wonderful winter for him,” said Shepherd.

“For him to come back here and do what he did was brilliant and the Hardwicke was by far the best day of my career, I really really enjoyed it.

“It’s a shame we won’t see him for the rest of the year, but we would be fairly confident in saying he will be returning next season and for a few seasons to come.”