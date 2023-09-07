Cambridge puts O’Brien on the mark with rare Salisbury runner

Aidan O’Brien’s Cambridge was victorious as the trainer sent his first runner to Salisbury for 18 years.

The Dubawi colt was contesting the one-mile Byerley Stud Novice Stakes under Ryan Moore and started as the 11-10 favourite at the Wiltshire track.

The run was the bay’s second, his debut being a third-placed effort in a Roscommon maiden last month.

This time he looked like the winner from two furlongs from home, before facing a late challenge from Richard Hannon’s Houstonn, who got at least level in the final strides but was passed again as a short head split them on the line.

Moore said of the success: “I’m happy with him, travelling over would have done him the world of good.

“Hopefully he’ll build on this and be a good horse next year.”

Cambridge was watched by Coolmore’s UK representative Kevin Buckley, who last witnessed a Ballydoyle horse run at Salisbury when Dylan Thomas was beaten in the 2005 Autumn Stakes.

He said: “I’m pleased with that and it’s nice to be here, Salisbury have looked after us really well. We thought he’d improve from his run in Roscommon, the stewards’ report said he dwelt at the start, but Seamie (Heffernan) then subsequently said the stall was slow to open.

“He ran very green, he was much more professional there, he put his head down and got it done. I know the winning margin wasn’t much, but it’s about winning and that’s what he did there.

“(It’s been) 18 years. It was the Autumn Stakes, Dylan Thomas was second with Johnny Murtagh on board and Jamie Spencer was third on Arabian Prince.

“He’s a nicely-bred horse, by a partner, Peter Brant, by Dubawi out of a Galileo mare. Half-brother to Maqsad, who won a Pretty Polly at Newmarket, beating Shambolic who is the dam of Ylang Ylang who is running for us in the Moyglare.

“We’ll get him home now and see what we think, he’s been over the extended seven at Roscommon, we knew he’d get that, his dam won over 12 furlongs and was Listed-placed twice in France.

“He’s got the Royal Lodge entry and that wouldn’t be beyond the realms (of possibility).”